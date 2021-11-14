Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$19.50 at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.08.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 33.52. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.93 and a 12 month high of C$19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.80.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.