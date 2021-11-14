CryptEx Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $92,853.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.70 or 0.00022957 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $92,853.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,708.22 or 0.99496703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00037728 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.48 or 0.00592662 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

