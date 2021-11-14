CryptoBonusMiles Price Down 7.3% This Week (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $808,232.15 and approximately $6,053.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00052354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00221375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00086123 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

