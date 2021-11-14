CryptoSoul (SOUL) Market Cap Tops $1.21 Million

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $878.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00144858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.98 or 0.00493075 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00017759 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00083405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000502 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

