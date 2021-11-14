CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.