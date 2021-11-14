CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.090-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.560-$0.570 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.64%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

