Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,632 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AECOM by 6.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,178,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -76.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. AECOM has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

