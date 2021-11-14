Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 65,831 Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $351,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

