Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 318.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $177.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.76 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

