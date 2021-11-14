Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 270.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Citigroup upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

