Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $10,668,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $17,613,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $337,722,000. Finally, Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $10,209,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

