Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 51,369 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,369 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 302.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of EFC opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

