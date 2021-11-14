Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,406 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Echo Global Logistics worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.81. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

