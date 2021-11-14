CUE Protocol Price Reaches $27.32 on Major Exchanges (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $208,072.41 and $586.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.32 or 0.00042833 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00070774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00074422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00096653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,103.79 or 1.00514819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.18 or 0.07057849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

