Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,875 shares of company stock worth $12,617,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after acquiring an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,548,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.80. The company had a trading volume of 213,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.51 and its 200 day moving average is $117.44.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.