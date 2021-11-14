CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CURO Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CURO Group by 158.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CURO Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $43,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 213,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,120 over the last ninety days. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CURO opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $721.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.77.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

