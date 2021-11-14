CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $491.60 million-$499.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.88 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.060-$0.210 EPS.

CyberArk Software stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.81. 329,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,609. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $201.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.13.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

