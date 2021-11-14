CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.52 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.250 EPS.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,609. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $201.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.13.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

