CyberMiles (CMT) Price Reaches $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $7.79 million and $1.31 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.29 or 0.00400428 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,544.20 or 1.01612751 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00038313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00050490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001834 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

