Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.50. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 13,679 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $18.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.
Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5,487.48%.
About Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)
Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.
