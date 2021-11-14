Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.50. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 13,679 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $18.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5,487.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELP. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

