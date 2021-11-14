CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CONE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.23.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.