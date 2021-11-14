D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

