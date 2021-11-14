D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $116.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.

DHI stock opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.3% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,631,000 after purchasing an additional 177,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,520,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 556,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 241,263 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

