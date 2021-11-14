DA Davidson Comments on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IPAR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $93.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

