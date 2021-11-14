DA Davidson Cuts Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Price Target to $15.00

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Airspan Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MIMO stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.50. Airspan Networks has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $14.41.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airspan Networks will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,309,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airspan Networks

