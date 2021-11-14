Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €95.64 ($112.52).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI opened at €87.89 ($103.40) on Friday. Daimler has a 1-year low of €51.74 ($60.87) and a 1-year high of €88.65 ($104.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of €78.76 and a 200-day moving average of €76.17.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.