Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $66.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,100 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danimer Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Danimer Scientific worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

