Dash (DASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.34 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. Dash has a market cap of $2.34 billion and $269.28 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dash has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $223.98 or 0.00348332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012807 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008736 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005302 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,429,504 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.