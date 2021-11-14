DATA (DTA) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $168,065.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One DATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00052178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.00220967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00086327 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.