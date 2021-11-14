David E. Rapley Sells 3,872 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director David E. Rapley sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $207,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $30.86 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $318.17 million, a PE ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 27,139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 83.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4,850.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 348.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 29,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

