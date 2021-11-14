David E. Rapley Sells 3,872 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director David E. Rapley sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $207,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $30.86 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $318.17 million, a PE ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36.
Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
