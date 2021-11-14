Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $52,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $14,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $795,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $11,817,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

