DeFi Yield Protocol Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $16.42 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001502 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00072240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00097496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,964.72 or 1.00433939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,612.02 or 0.07130082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,895,908 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

