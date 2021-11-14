Define Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (DFA)

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Define has a market cap of $80.23 million and approximately $143.33 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Define coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00002994 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Define has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00071208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00073825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00095871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,528.42 or 1.00588107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.08 or 0.07030399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Define Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,770,833 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Define Coin Trading

