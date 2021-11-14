DeGreen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

