Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.85.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 151.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.80%.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

