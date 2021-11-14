Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE DKL opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $51.56.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 151.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.80%.

In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

