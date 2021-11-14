Desjardins Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$195.00

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$196.09.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$168.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The firm has a market cap of C$29.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$138.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$178.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$168.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$168.39.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Analyst Recommendations for Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.