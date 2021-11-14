Desjardins Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$195.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$196.09.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$168.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The firm has a market cap of C$29.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$138.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$178.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$168.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$168.39.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

