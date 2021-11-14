Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €170.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €170.00 ($200.00) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($190.59) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €121.56 ($143.01).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €160.00 ($188.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €136.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €124.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38. Sixt has a 52 week low of €77.25 ($90.88) and a 52 week high of €170.30 ($200.35).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

