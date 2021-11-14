Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $171.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Shares of WING traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.81. 329,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,737. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.61. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,874,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,522,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wingstop by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after buying an additional 148,976 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

