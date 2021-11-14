Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $171.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.22.
Shares of WING traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.81. 329,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,737. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.61. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,874,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,522,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wingstop by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after buying an additional 148,976 shares during the last quarter.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
