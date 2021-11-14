Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

DEQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.09 ($23.63).

Shares of DEQ opened at €17.11 ($20.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €11.77 ($13.85) and a 1 year high of €21.68 ($25.51). The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.19.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

