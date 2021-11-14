Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €26.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.62% from the company’s current price.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.25 ($27.36).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.04 ($20.04) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €16.95 and its 200 day moving average is €17.37.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.