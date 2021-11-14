Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

DWHHF opened at $52.15 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.22.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 184.68% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

