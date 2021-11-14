DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $646.56 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.01 and a 52-week high of $649.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 123.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens increased their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

In related news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total value of $556,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

