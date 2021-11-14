Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.14% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Shares of DXT stock opened at C$8.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.31. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$5.34 and a 52 week high of C$9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$569.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55.

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at C$11,209.64.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.