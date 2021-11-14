Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.06.
NASDAQ DGII opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.07 million, a PE ratio of 83.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
