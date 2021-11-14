Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.06.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.07 million, a PE ratio of 83.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

