Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after buying an additional 175,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,752,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $156.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

