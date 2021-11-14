Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

APPS opened at $69.74 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.12.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

