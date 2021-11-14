DigitalNote Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $7.29 million and $22,000.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.28 or 0.00420170 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,065,568,334 coins and its circulating supply is 7,925,348,952 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

