Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.29 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $328.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.67. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $364.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dillard’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Dillard’s worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

