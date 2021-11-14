DMScript (DMST) Market Cap Reaches $331,912.05

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. DMScript has a total market cap of $331,912.05 and $2,793.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 55.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00073126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00074378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00097666 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.25 or 0.07167399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,258.04 or 0.99618818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.